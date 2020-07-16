Nexus Price Down 7% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $125,868.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

