NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Cap Reaches $9.65 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 114.1% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $322,907.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.72 or 0.04989388 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017475 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033124 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,628,122 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

