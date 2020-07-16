North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Monday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.61. The company has a market capitalization of $355.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Park bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £24,970 ($30,728.53).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.