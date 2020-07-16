North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 117 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

MA opened at $305.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

