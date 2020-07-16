North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

