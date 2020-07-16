North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $201.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $202.34.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

