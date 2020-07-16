North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,519 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.20% of Collectors Universe worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 141,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.63. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $39.48.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $84,864.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,490.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $159,584.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

