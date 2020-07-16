North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 410.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,146.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 145,649 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD stock opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $136.58.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.