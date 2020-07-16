North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

