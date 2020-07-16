North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.27% of Meredith worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meredith in the first quarter worth $65,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Meredith by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE MDP opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $669.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter. Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

