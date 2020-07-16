North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $11.87 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up about 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,968,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 73,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 68,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

ORI opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,557.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,359 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

