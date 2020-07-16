North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,513.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,033.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,444.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,364.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

