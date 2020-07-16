North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.84 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $326.70 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.