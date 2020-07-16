North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.31 Million Stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.30% of K12 worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in K12 during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,283 shares of company stock worth $4,840,705. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

