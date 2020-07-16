North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.58 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.