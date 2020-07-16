North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,318,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 9,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

