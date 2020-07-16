North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

