North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $100.48 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

