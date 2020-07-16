North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,917 shares of company stock worth $34,541,997. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

