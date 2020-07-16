North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 5,553 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,726 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

