North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 69,880 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,880 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.44. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

