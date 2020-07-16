North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.98% of Blue Bird worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $6,227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 228,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 211,739 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of BLBD opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. Blue Bird Corp has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $381.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

