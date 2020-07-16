Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Northamber Plc (LON:NAR) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.80 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.77), 8,651 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 345% from the average session volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.80).

The stock has a market cap of $17.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.53.

About Northamber (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells tablets, computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, host bus adaptors, SSDs, and memory and optical storage products; and visual accessories, AV accessories, large format visual solutions, monitors, and projectors.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.