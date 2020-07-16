NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.72. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 253,831 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWH.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.80.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

