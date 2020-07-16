Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25,492.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCLH traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. 4,020,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,873,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

