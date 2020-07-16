Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $109.97

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.73, but opened at $109.97. Novavax shares last traded at $109.05, with a volume of 3,816,132 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Novavax by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 160,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

