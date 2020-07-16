NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 130.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,744 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,182,000 after buying an additional 1,091,507 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 240,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 81,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 78,439 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 30,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69.

