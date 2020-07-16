Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.19

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.75. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 13,100 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.
About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
