Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.19

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.75. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 13,100 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Get Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 305.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.