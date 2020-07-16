NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.83 on Wednesday, reaching $409.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,739,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,157. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

