ODUWA Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $374,385.48 and approximately $82,985.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001733 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,232.13 or 1.00416206 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001079 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00139776 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006163 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

