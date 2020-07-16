Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.82 and traded as low as $2.31. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 9,400 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.