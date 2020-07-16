Orbs Market Cap Achieves $40.32 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Bittrex. Orbs has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.01949791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00191398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,407,995 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

