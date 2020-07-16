Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) Given a C$0.71 Price Target at Couloir Capital

Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) has been assigned a C$0.71 target price by equities research analysts at Couloir Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Couloir Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.84% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Orsu Metals stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76. Orsu Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Orsu Metals Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Russia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It principally holds a 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe gold project that covers an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy region of Russia.

