Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) Given a C$0.71 Price Target at Couloir Capital

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) has been assigned a C$0.71 target price by equities research analysts at Couloir Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Couloir Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.84% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Orsu Metals stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76. Orsu Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Orsu Metals Company Profile

Orsu Metals Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Russia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It principally holds a 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe gold project that covers an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy region of Russia.

