OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires 813,200 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 476.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,200 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises approximately 7.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $32,050,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 722,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $1,580,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 233.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 148,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $613,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.