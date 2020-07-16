OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $843,000 Position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

OTA Financial Group L.P. cut its position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,694 shares during the quarter. Carnival accounts for about 1.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carnival by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carnival by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 4,644.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CUK opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival plc has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($1.78). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter.

Carnival Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

