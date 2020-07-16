OTA Financial Group L.P. Lowers Stock Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,424 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty comprises approximately 1.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLIBA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 100.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $136,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $3,928,073.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 762,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

