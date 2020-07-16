OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 281,676.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after buying an additional 726,726 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

USHY stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58.

