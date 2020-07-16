OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. TD Ameritrade makes up 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,513,000 after acquiring an additional 791,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,536,000 after acquiring an additional 869,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 370,396 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD opened at $38.60 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

