OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases 17,055 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,768,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period.

HYLB stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.