OTA Financial Group L.P. Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 6.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,654,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

