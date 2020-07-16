OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 4,800 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in InVitae were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTA. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $114,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,831. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

