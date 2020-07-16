OTA Financial Group L.P. Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

OTA Financial Group L.P. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,681 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 58,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

SJNK opened at $25.42 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

