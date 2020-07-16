OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.57

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.57 and traded as low as $29.50. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 3,032 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $343.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 80.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

