Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $43.13

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.43, but opened at $43.13. Overstock.com shares last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 2,665,360 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $33.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 3.79.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 55.93% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $123,400. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.