OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market cap of $220,125.80 and approximately $3,214.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00079967 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00332968 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050065 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010898 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012390 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

