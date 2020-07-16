Oxford Lane Capital Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 126.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXLC. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

