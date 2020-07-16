Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC (LON:OXF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC (LON:OXF) declared a dividend on Monday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 21.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is a boost from Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.34. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.53).
About Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT
