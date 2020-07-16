Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC (LON:OXF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC (LON:OXF) declared a dividend on Monday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 21.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is a boost from Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.34. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.53).

About Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT

Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc is engaged in investing in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located within 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

