Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Trading Down 7.6%

Pacific Ventures Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PACV)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 2,530 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Ventures Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

