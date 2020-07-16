Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $403.25

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $403.25 and traded as low as $334.20. Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 217,018 shares.
PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 435 ($5.35)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.57 ($6.16).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 403.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $892.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98.
In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Alison Morris purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,160 ($17,425.55). Also, insider Barbara Ridpath purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($8,860.45).
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
