Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $403.25

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $403.25 and traded as low as $334.20. Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 217,018 shares.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 435 ($5.35)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.57 ($6.16).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 403.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $892.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 5930.3998992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Alison Morris purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,160 ($17,425.55). Also, insider Barbara Ridpath purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($8,860.45).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

