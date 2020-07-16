ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Reaches $54,639.77

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $54,639.77 and $11.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00469004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.